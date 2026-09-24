10 special panels to oversee preparations for global summit

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday directed officials to start preparing for the smooth conduct of the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026, scheduled to be held here from December 7 to 9, 2026. He also instructed them to work towards transforming Telangana into a leading global investment destination.
Vikramarka presided over a preparatory meeting held at the Secretariat in the presence of ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Md Azharuddin and Adluri Laxman.
Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju and several senior officials were also present on the occasion. During the meeting, the deputy chief minister finalised a detailed action plan covering arrangements, publicity and road shows.
Stating it would be the second global summit to be organised since the Congress formed the “people’s government” in the state, Vikramarka called for laying a strong foundation to transform Telangana into a $3 trillion economy by 2047.
On the arrangements being made for the Summit, he said: “Around 10 special committees of senior officials have been constituted to oversee the summit arrangements, with each committee headed by a senior officer.”
“Along with the official committees, executive councils have also been constituted, with the ministers concerned appointed as their chairpersons. Conveners have also been appointed for each committee, and they have been instructed to immediately meet the respective ministers, take charge of their responsibilities and begin the work,” he said, while making it clear that there should be no delay in the preparation of plans, budget estimates or the approval process.
‘Ensure wide publicity’
Vikramarka instructed officials to make full use of print, electronic, digital and social media platforms to promote the global summit across the world. “From today onwards, there should be news related to the summit every day. Ensure wide publicity. Ensure that a large number of international media representatives attend the summit,” he told the officials.
Stating that the summit should become a key milestone in Telangana’s ambitious journey towards becoming a $3 trillion economy by 2047, he directed the officials to review the MoUs signed earlier and assess the progress made in their implementation. “Every official should become a stakeholder in the state’s future, development and economic progress,” he said.
The deputy chief minister also stressed that the summit should not be treated merely as an event, but should be developed as a long-term asset for Telangana.
Officials were asked to study which sectors have investment potential in different countries and plan road shows accordingly. The proposals should be placed before the Cabinet sub-committee, following which the action plan would be finalised and the road shows launched, he said.
Vikramarka also instructed officials to immediately convene meetings with their respective teams and monitor the progress of all activities through a dedicated war room.
He further directed officials to be prepared to increase the number of proposed conference halls from the current four to six or eight, if required, depending on the response from delegates.