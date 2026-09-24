10 special panels to oversee preparations for global summit

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday directed officials to start preparing for the smooth conduct of the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026, scheduled to be held here from December 7 to 9, 2026. He also instructed them to work towards transforming Telangana into a leading global investment destination.

Vikramarka presided over a preparatory meeting held at the Secretariat in the presence of ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Md Azharuddin and Adluri Laxman.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju and several senior officials were also present on the occasion. During the meeting, the deputy chief minister finalised a detailed action plan covering arrangements, publicity and road shows.

Stating it would be the second global summit to be organised since the Congress formed the “people’s government” in the state, Vikramarka called for laying a strong foundation to transform Telangana into a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

On the arrangements being made for the Summit, he said: “Around 10 special committees of senior officials have been constituted to oversee the summit arrangements, with each committee headed by a senior officer.”

“Along with the official committees, executive councils have also been constituted, with the ministers concerned appointed as their chairpersons. Conveners have also been appointed for each committee, and they have been instructed to immediately meet the respective ministers, take charge of their responsibilities and begin the work,” he said, while making it clear that there should be no delay in the preparation of plans, budget estimates or the approval process.