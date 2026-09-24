Erravalli farmers seek compensation for lands taken for lake project

SIDDIPET: Farmers of Erravalli, whose lands were acquired for the beautification of Pandavula Cheruvu and the construction of a mini tank bund in the Erravalli village of Markook mandal in Siddipet district during the previous BRS regime, are demanding that they be provided alternative lands.

They also alleged that their remaining lands were destroyed due to the excavation and transport of soil needed for the construction of the tank bund.

It may be mentioned here that for the past week, officials have been surveying government lands in survey No. 325 in the village. Several local farmers have been complaining that their land details have not been available online since the launch of the Dharani portal during the BRS regime.

Even as officials conduct the survey over the last few days, the farmers are complaining that though the previous government took their lands for the construction of Pandavula Cheruvu, they were neither allotted alternative lands nor provided any monetary compensation.

Parani Nagamma, an elderly woman, said that while she owned one acre and her husband owned half an acre of land in the village, soil was excavated from their land, rendering it useless.

“Overnight, soil was excavated from my land and transported for the construction of the Pandavula Cheruvu bund. Now, we are struggling without a source of livelihood,” she said.