Erravalli farmers seek compensation for lands taken for lake project

SIDDIPET: Farmers of Erravalli, whose lands were acquired for the beautification of Pandavula Cheruvu and the construction of a mini tank bund in the Erravalli village of Markook mandal in Siddipet district during the previous BRS regime, are demanding that they be provided alternative lands.
They also alleged that their remaining lands were destroyed due to the excavation and transport of soil needed for the construction of the tank bund.
It may be mentioned here that for the past week, officials have been surveying government lands in survey No. 325 in the village. Several local farmers have been complaining that their land details have not been available online since the launch of the Dharani portal during the BRS regime.
Even as officials conduct the survey over the last few days, the farmers are complaining that though the previous government took their lands for the construction of Pandavula Cheruvu, they were neither allotted alternative lands nor provided any monetary compensation.
Parani Nagamma, an elderly woman, said that while she owned one acre and her husband owned half an acre of land in the village, soil was excavated from their land, rendering it useless.
“Overnight, soil was excavated from my land and transported for the construction of the Pandavula Cheruvu bund. Now, we are struggling without a source of livelihood,” she said.
K Andalu, another villager, expressed her distress, stating that although officials took eight acres of land belonging to her family, they have not provided even a single acre of alternative land to date, nor have they provided any other compensation.
“We approached KCR (when he was the chief minister) several times. He promised to resolve the issue but never fulfilled that promise,” she added.
Since the present government is conducting a survey, those who lost their lands are requesting it to allot alternative lands to them.
“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced a survey of Erravelli lands with a promise to allocate half an acre to each family,” they recalled, while demanding that they be allocated the same extent of land as recorded in their ownership documents.
Shanthamma, another local resident, said: “I own 24 guntas of land. But it is not shown in the online records.”
“Because of this, I have not been receiving Rythu Bandhu benefits since 2017. I am also not able to secure bank loans,” she said, while appealing the government to conduct a comprehensive inquiry and issue pattadar passbooks for their lands.
Notices issued to 120 farmers in Velikattu
Siddipet: Revenue officials, who are conducting land survey in Velikattu village in Kondapak mandal, have issued notices to 120 farmers who own lands in Survey No 271. The officials have also initiated measures to demarcate the boundaries in 311 acres in the same survey number. It may be mentioned here that Congress MPs and MLAs recently visited the lands and also checked the land records. They alleged that BRS leader T Harish Rao had purchased land in the name of his father-in-law Hanmanth Rao in one location and encroached upon lands in another location.