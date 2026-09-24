Ethics panel defers hearing on BRS MLA Kaushik

HYDERABAD: The Assembly Ethics Committee, which met here to decide the fate of BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, deferred the hearing to September 30 following a request made by the BJP and BRS.

During an informal chat with the media, BRS legislator and former minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said they had sought the full video footage of the day’s developments in the Assembly. “There is no three-month time limit for completing the probe. It can be extended if needed,” he said.

The former minister also informed the media that the BRS had complained to the Assembly Speaker against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, minister Ponnam Prabhakar, MLAs Veerapally Shankar and Mandula Samuel, but no action has been taken so far.

The BRS has sought the video footage of MLAs Kadiyam Srihari and Kaushik Reddy, stating that their response will be subject to the provision of the full video footage.

“How can we respond without knowing the context of who said what and why?” Prashanth asked.

When Ethics Committee chairman Revuri Prakash Reddy wondered how he could seek the footage, Prashanth is said to have informed the former that he is allowed to do so as per Rules 293 and 294 of the Assembly.