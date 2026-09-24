Gale-force winds blow away roofs, uproot trees in Bhadradri Kothagudem district

KHAMMAM: Strong winds accompanied by dust and rain swept through Morampalli Banjara village in Burgampadu mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday evening, uprooting trees and disrupting traffic.

The winds also toppled a traffic stand and blew away roofing sheets and other objects. Traffic was disrupted for some time as dust and debris accumulated on the road.

A fruit vendor was reportedly injured in the incident, while a few others suffered minor injuries. There was no loss of life. Locals said the sky suddenly turned dark as strong winds and dust swept through the area. Some residents described the phenomenon as tornado-like, though officials were yet to confirm whether it was a tornado or severe gale-force winds.

Schools shut for two days

Bhadradri Kothagudem Collector Ankith declared holidays for all schools in the district on September 23 and 24 in view of heavy rains and weather warnings issued by the Meteorological Department. The decision was taken following requests from teachers’ associations and keeping the safety of students in mind.