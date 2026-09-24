Halt SIR now, demands TPCC

HYDERABAD: TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee Chairman Pulipati Rajesh Kumar on Wednesday demanded that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar immediately resign from his post and that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls process be halted immediately.

In a press statement, Rajesh urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of this issue and conduct an inquiry. He stated that a Parliamentary Committee must review the SIR process and that the submission of Form-6 must be discontinued.

He said that over the past 10 months, the two Election Commissioners — Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi — reportedly raised official and recorded objections on nearly 14 occasions to decisions taken by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Rajesh said the two Election Commissioners reportedly warned that actions such as adding new voters, deleting the names of lakhs of voters, centralising ERONET data in Delhi, and sidelining state officials were being carried out illegally and unilaterally. Unauthorised changes to Form-6 are also part of this, he said.