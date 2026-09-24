Procure coal from Mahanadi Coalfields, Coal India: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Expressing his ire over the stoppage of power generation at the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant due to a coal shortage, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed Energy Department officials to initiate measures to procure coal from the Mahanadi Coalfields and Coal India.

During a review meeting, the chief minister instructed Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to hold a meeting with Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy to address the coal crisis.

The TGGENCO officials were ordered to commence power generation at its full installed capacity at the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant before Dasara. Revanth sought details regarding the supply of quality coal to the thermal power units in the state.

The officials briefed the chief minister that G9 grade coal is required for generation at Yadadri. They noted that Singareni does not have the coal blocks required to produce G9 coal, and there is no possibility of producing it from Singareni in the near future either.

The chief minister then questioned the decision to construct the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant using a specific technology that requires only G9 quality coal, given its unavailability in Singareni. The construction of the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant far away from the pithead (adjacent to coal mines), along with the additional financial burden placed on the state due to coal supply logistics, was reviewed in detail during the meeting.