RIMS readies to use year-old SNCU a day after fatal fire

ADILABAD: It took a fire that killed five infants for Rajiv Gandhi Institutes of Medical Sciences, Adilabad to start preparing to use a Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) that had been ready for nearly a year.

On Wednesday, a day after the fire, workers were seen cleaning the never-used incubators and other equipment in the facility, scrubbing away months of accumulated dust and opening rooms that had remained locked.

The 22-bed SNCU is part of a critical-care block inaugurated in December last year. It has two more beds than the 20-bed SNCU where the fire broke out early on Tuesday, killing five infants.

The facility had been equipped with incubators and other equipment, but remained largely unused for almost a year. Only the outpatient facility on the ground floor was in use, while the other wards on the ground and first floors remained largely locked.

Whether the deaths could have been prevented cannot be established without the inquiry into the fire. But the timing has raised an uncomfortable question for RIMS: Why was a fully equipped newborn-care facility left unused for months when the hospital was continuing to treat critically ill babies in the old unit?

Hospital staff said the new SNCU can cater to the regular demand at RIMS, where around 30 to 35 deliveries take place on normal days and the number rises to 40 to 50 during June, July and August. Around five newborns are referred to the SNCU every day, they said, some from private hospitals and primary health centres.