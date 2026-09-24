Skies may unleash fury over next three days: IMD

HYDERABAD: Telangana is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three days, with isolated extremely heavy rain forecast in eastern and northeastern districts on Thursday, as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal moves towards the North Andhra Pradesh–South Odisha coast.

On Wednesday, most districts across the state received moderate to heavy rainfall, with Tekumetla in Jayashankar Bhupalpally recording the highest at 7 cm.

According to IMD, the deep depression was centered about 60 km southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 140 km east-northeast of Visakhapatnam, and 150 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha. It is expected to move west-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh–South Odisha coast between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur, close to Kalingapatnam, by Wednesday night.

The system will drive widespread rain across Telangana, with light to moderate rainfall likely at a few places in many districts through Friday.

The Met Centre forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in eastern districts on Wednesday, while heavy rain is expected at one or two places in northern and central districts.

Rainfall activity is expected to intensify on Thursday, with very heavy to extremely heavy rain likely at isolated places in eastern and northeastern districts. On Friday, very heavy rain is forecast at one or two places in northern districts, while heavy to very heavy rain is expected in isolated parts of the remaining northern region.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 45–55 kmph are also likely at isolated places across the state during this period.

Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon further withdrew from most parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, the entire Delhi region, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat on Wednesday.