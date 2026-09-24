Telangana: 39 BC, SC families allege social boycott

NIZAMABAD: Members of 39 Goud (BC) families and 10 Scheduled Caste families in Thallarampur village of Yergatla mandal have alleged that the Village Development Committee (VDC) imposed a social boycott on them and warned villagers of a `25,000 fine for interacting with them.

The affected families met Nizamabad Commissioner of Police P Sai Chaitanya on Wednesday and submitted a complaint seeking protection and action against those responsible.

They alleged that villagers had stopped speaking to them and that shopkeepers were refusing to sell them essential commodities. They also alleged that the VDC had warned villagers against interacting with the families.

The dispute reportedly began about nine months ago when members of the toddy-tappers community said the VDC had sold 4 acres of community land and damaged toddy trees. They also alleged that they were prevented from pursuing their traditional occupation and that villagers were discouraged from purchasing toddy from their outlets.

The victims said police had earlier registered a case following a complaint and were preparing to file a chargesheet. They alleged that the latest boycott was imposed on Tuesday evening as VDC members feared further cases.

VDC representatives have reportedly expressed willingness to resolve the dispute through compromise.