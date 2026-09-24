Telangana BJP begins preparations for MLC elections

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday reviewed the party’s preparations for the upcoming graduates MLC constituency and five municipal corporation elections. Key leaders belonging to the respective corporations participated in the meeting.
The preparatory meeting held at the BJP state office in Hyderabad discussed preparing party cadre and strengthening the party at the grassroots level, strategies to be adopted for election management and programmes to be undertaken.
Ramchander instructed the leaders to draw up an action plan to ensure party leaders and workers act in coordination across the MLC graduates constituencies and municipal corporation limits.
Earlier, speaking at a blood donation camp organised in Nagole under the aegis of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha as part of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, he stressed that politics is not merely about elections and votes, but doing selfless service for the welfare of society.
He mentioned that the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ was undertaken with the resolve to further cultivate a spirit of service among the public on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and his 25-year-long journey of public service.
He praised Modi for laying the foundation for a bright future for students by significantly increasing the number of IITs, AIIMS, IIMs, as well as higher education institutions and universities.
Bansal retained BJP Telangana in-charge
Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav has been appointed as the party prabhari (in-charge) and MP DK Aruna as sah-prabhari (deputy in-charge) for Tamil Nadu.
Sunil Bansal has been retained as the in-charge of Telangana. BJP president Nitin Nabin made an announcement on the appointment of the party’s in-charges and co-in-charges for all 36 states and Union Territories on Wednesday.
Kasam Venkateshwarlu, currently vice-president of the state unit, has been made a sah-prabhari for Karnataka. It may be mentioned here that several leaders in the state have been vying for Union Cabinet berths.
However, going by the recent appointments to the national executive and state in-charges, the leaders from Telangana have not received due importance, said a party source.