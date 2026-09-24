Telangana government forms panel to probe land irregularities across districts

The terms of reference of the Committee

To enquire into the violations, if any, of the statutes, Acts, Rules, Government Orders and the instructions issued thereunder, in respect of the lands situated in the villages.

To enquire into the aspects relating to Government lands, ceiling surplus lands, assigned lands, Jagir lands, Bhoodan lands, Inam lands, Forest lands, Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation and Resettlement, water bodies and their catchment areas, and land records, in respect of the lands.

The Committee will fix the responsibility for the violations, if any, and recommend appropriate action, wherever warranted.

The Committee will also enquire into any other matter incidental to, or connected with, government lands.

The Committee shall have the power to requisition from any Department of the Government, Heads of Departments, District Collectors, local bodies, Corporations and other authorities under the control of the Government, any records, documents, data, information, personnel, resources or any other assistance, as may be necessary for the purpose of the enquiry or any matter connected therewith.

The Committee shall submit its report to the Government expeditiously. The Committee may also submit interim reports on specific issues, as it deems fit, said the Order issued by the Chief Secretary.