Telangana HC clears way for trial in Nizam family property dispute

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has dismissed a Civil Revision Petition filed by Prince Azmet Jah and another challenging an order of the XI Additional Chief Judge, City Civil Court, Hyderabad, in a long-running dispute over five properties of the seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan.

The properties are Falaknuma Palace, Chowmohalla Palace, Purani Haveli, King Kothi Palace and Harewood and Cedars Bungalow in Tamil Nadu. Najaf Ali Khan, a grandson of Mir Osman Ali Khan, has sought their partition and separate possession, besides a declaration that a registered sale deed relating to one of the properties was void and illegal.

Justice P Sam Koshy, dealing with the petition under Article 227 of the Constitution, upheld the lower court’s decision and held that the question of whether Najaf Ali Khan was liable to pay court fee under Section 34(1) or the fixed fee under Section 34(2) of the Telangana Court Fee and Suit Valuation Act, 1956, could be decided only after the parties led evidence at trial.

The petitioners, defendant Nos. 197 and 198 in the suit, had sought rejection of the plaint under Order VII Rule 11(b) and (c) of the CPC. They contended that Najaf Ali was required to value his alleged share in the properties at market value and pay the applicable court fee.