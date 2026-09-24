Telangana sub-inspector dies after being hit by bike

HYDERABAD: A 57-year-old Sub-Inspector died after allegedly being hit by a speeding bike on Tank Bund late Tuesday night while he was performing Ganesh immersion duties in the city.

The deceased, K. Venkanna, was a native of Thorrur in Mahabubabad district and was working at the Kothagudem Town-II police station in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. He had come to Hyderabad for Ganesh immersion duties a few days ago.

Saifabad ACP Sanjay Kumar said that the incident occurred on Tuesday late night. Immediately, the other police men admitted Venkanna in a nearby hospital. "At that time, he felt better and discharged from hospital after his family members came to hospital", ACP told TNIE.

However, after discharged he went to his native place where he felt discomfort and rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) hospital in Warangal where Venkanna was died in the evening hours on Wednesday.

After hitting the SI, the rider did not stop the vehicle and fled from the spot. The hit and run videos went viral on social media.

After discharged from the hospital in Hyderabad, the SI lodged a complaint with Saifabad police station. Based on his complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. The police are searching for rider who hit and escaped from the scene.