Unions give mixed response to talks on DAs, pension scheme

HYDERABAD: Two employee unions gave differing accounts of the outcome of talks with the Telangana government on pending demands, with one describing the meeting as inconclusive and the other welcoming an agreement to release two dearness allowances (DAs).

The Telangana Gazetted Employees Joint Action Committee (TGEJAC) said the government had not given clarity on its four demands, including a timeframe for clearing DAs and other dues. The talks, led by Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju at the Secretariat on Wednesday, lasted about 20 minutes.

TGEJAC chairman Maram Jagadeeshwar and secretary general Eluri Sreenivas Rao said the Chief Secretary would propose payment of one DA for Dasara and another for Ugadi, subject to government approval.

They said the government had not agreed to restore the monthly allocation for clearing dues to `2,000 crore, retaining it at `1,000 crore.

They said a Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report was expected in two to three months and that a committee would be formed on the old pension scheme, but no timeframe had been fixed.

Meanwhile, the Employees Joint Action Committee (TEJAC) welcomed the government’s decision to release two DAs.

Chairman V Latchi Reddy said the government had agreed to two of the three DAs sought by employees, at 3.46% and 2.74%. A decision on the third DA would be taken in three to four months, he said.

He added that the government was considering other demands, including scrapping the contributory pension scheme and clearing pending bills.

The second PRC has been pending since July 1, 2023.