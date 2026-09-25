22-A properties with permissions to be registered

HYDERABAD: In a relief to property owners whose properties are listed under the prohibited category of Section 22-A of the Registration Act, the state government on Thursday said properties with statutory permissions would be registered.

Open plots, houses and flats with permissions from GHMC, HMDA, DTCP, other civic bodies or local bodies would be eligible for registration, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said in a statement.

He said the government was resolving the decades-old issues relating to 22-A lands one by one and had launched a fast-track action plan, as assured by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the Legislative Assembly on September 16.

Accordingly, owners can register open plots, houses and flats even if they are listed under 22-A, provided they have obtained permissions required from the departments or agencies concerned.

District-level panels to resolve registration-related issues

The decision covers properties with permissions for building construction, layouts and apartment construction. Owners, however, will have to submit the link documents of the property relating to the period after the permissions were obtained, the minister said.

The government has also constituted district-level committees to resolve problems relating to registration. The respective district collector, additional collector (local bodies), district registrar and a representative each of HMDA, the municipal body or the village panchayat will be members.

Srinivasa Reddy said the government had already resolved the issue of 64 colonies in Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts under GO 118 and decided to address Singareni land issues through GO 76.

The aim is to ensure that people did not have to make rounds of offices and courts for land and house-related issues.