Accelerate development to achieve Telangana’s economic targets, Bhatti tells officials

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has set a target of eliminating poverty by 2030 and transforming the state into an advanced economy by 2033, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said on Thursday.

At a meeting with Finance and Planning Secretaries and senior officials, Vikramarka discussed an accelerated development framework to achieve the state’s long-term economic and social goals. SP Tucker, former chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh and vice-chairman of the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation (GFST), Hyderabad, and GFST officials attended the meeting.

The government plans to strengthen the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) by setting up a dedicated Project Management Unit to support planning, inter-departmental coordination, implementation and monitoring.

Targeted interventions will identify vulnerable households and support their transition out of poverty through coordinated programmes and outcome-based monitoring.

The government also plans to engage experts and consultants to strengthen institutional capacity. An MoU with GFST is proposed for strategic planning, data-driven decision-making, technical support and capacity building.