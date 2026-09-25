Apex court ruling a slap in CM Revanth’s face, says BRS leader Harish

HYDERABAD: Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao on Thursday described the Supreme Court verdict on Danam Nagender as a slap on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s face.

He said that the judgment should be viewed in the context of the constitutional principles governing defections and the role of the Speaker.

“Rahul Gandhi travels across the country holding a copy of the Constitution. Can’t he see what is happening in Telangana? Isn’t he aware of elected representatives changing parties and joining the Congress? If the Congress genuinely respects the Constitution, ask all the defected MLAs in Telangana to resign and face the people,” he said.

The Siddipet MLA also questioned the Congress leadership’s position on the Anti-Defection Law.

CPI leader K Narayana said that the judgment should not be seen as a ruling only against Danam Nagender but against all parties that indulge in defections. He wondered why the BJP was celebrating the verdict even though it indulges in similar practices both in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

One wicket down, more to follow: KTR

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao described the Supreme Court verdict as a “supreme slap” to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy had believed they could “steal a mandate through defections and hide behind the Speaker”.

In a post on X platform, he said that the Khairatabad verdict could have wider political implications. “One wicket down — more to follow soon,” he added.

“Mark my words MLA Chor @RahulGandhi,” he added.