Balapur Ganesh laddu fetches record Rs 39 lakh in open auction

HYDERABAD: The iconic 21-kg Balapur Ganesh laddu fetched an all-time record price of Rs 39 lakh at its annual open auction held on Friday, with Sama Praneeth Reddy of Urban Realty Group, Saheb Nagar, emerging as the successful bidder.

The price is Rs 4 lakh higher than last year's auction, when Lingala Dasrath Goud bought the laddu for Rs 35 lakh.

The latest bid is the highest recorded in the 32-year history of the auction, which has attracted widespread attention across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the years.

The auction was conducted at the Balapur temple around 11.12 am and concluded in less than 15 minutes. The bidding began at Rs 1,116 and quickly crossed last year's Rs 35 lakh mark before Praneet Reddy emerged the winner.

The successful bidder paid the entire amount on the spot.

Nine participants, including representatives of five companies, registered for the auction. Several bidders were from outside the locality, including one participant from London.