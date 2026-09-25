BRS leaders demand immediate supply of coal to all Genco stations

HYDERABAD/WARANGAL/NALGONDA: Amidst the ongoing controversy over the alleged shortage of coal and electricity problems, teams from the opposition BRS visited various thermal power plants as well as the headquarters of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Hyderabad to gather first-hand information on power production, the availability of coal stocks, and other power-related issues.

The party’s Fact-Finding Committee met the SCCL Chairman and Managing Director, Buddha Prakash Jyothi, and submitted a representation regarding coal production, reserves, and supply issues in the Singareni Collieries.

The BRS legislators came down heavily on the Congress government, accusing it of plunging Telangana into “pitch-dark power cuts and an unprecedented energy crisis” — despite housing southern India’s only coalfield and owning a 51% stake in the country’s second-largest coal miner, SCCL.

The BRS delegation demanded the immediate supply of quality coal to all Genco stations. They also demanded an investigation by an independent agency into the alleged disappearance of the 40 lakh tonnes of coal.

The BRS leaders also visited the Kakatiya Thermal Power Station (KTPP) at Chelpur village in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. They staged a protest in front of the KTPP gate, where they enquired about coal arrivals, stocks, and the power supply.

Responding to their queries, KTPP Chief Engineer Prakash Rao stated that they had coal stocks for four days.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at Yadadri thermal power plant, when a large number of BRS activists staged a protest.