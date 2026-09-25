GCCs, startups must work together, says Minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has called for closer collaboration between global capability centres (GCCs), startups, research institutions and industry, saying “If a GCC has a problem, a Hyderabad-based startup should be able to develop a solution.”

Addressing the RISE Health Innovation Summit 2026 in Hyderabad on Thursday, he said Telangana was well positioned to emerge as a hub for high-value healthcare and life sciences capabilities by leveraging its established ecosystem, technology and engineering talent and growing innovation base.

“Hyderabad is developing its own areas of strength within the broader Indian GCC ecosystem,” Sridhar said, adding that Telangana has more than 2,000 life sciences enterprises and over 250 USFDA-approved sites.

He said talent development should focus not only on jobs but on building professionals capable of taking global responsibility, with expertise spanning AI and healthcare, data and biology, and engineering and clinical research.