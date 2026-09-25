Microsoft opens 4th cloud region in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Microsoft on Thursday opened its India South Central data centre region in Telangana, its fourth cloud region in the country, positioning it as a hub for Asia and the Global South.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurated the facility. The launch comes as 300 MW of datacentre capacity is operational in Telangana, with another 2 GW under development. The new cloud region uses a three-zone architecture and can expand with demand, supporting cloud services and AI workloads for customers in India and the wider region, according to a release.

Microsoft said the facility uses effectively zero water for cooling and that it is working with local partners on groundwater recharge, rainwater harvesting and watershed resilience. Its Elikatta groundwater-recharge programme had added around 5 million litres of recharge capacity by June.

Sridhar said Telangana was targeting 5 GW of data centre capacity by 2029 and around $30 billion in investment. He said the facility would strengthen the state’s infrastructure, talent and AI ecosystem.