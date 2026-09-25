Panel to probe top BRS leaders’ lands

HYDERABAD: The Revanth Reddy government on Thursday constituted a committee to inquire into land-related issues involving BRS chief and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former minister T Harish Rao and several other BRS leaders and former legislators across the state.
The move follows the September 16 discussion in the Legislative Assembly on issues relating to Section 22-A of the Registration Act, during which Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered an inquiry into the lands around KCR’s farmhouse at Erravalli in Markook of Siddipet district.
Sridevasena to head committee
The GO issued on Thursday, however, gives the inquiry a much wider remit. It brings under its ambit 16 sets of land-related cases and issues spread across several districts, involving former ministers, legislators, their family members and associates, besides cases relating to land acquisition, compensation, assigned lands, Bhoodan lands and alleged irregularities in land records and procedures.
The committee has been asked to examine whether there were violations of statutes, Acts, Rules, GOs and instructions in relation to the lands identified in the GO. It has also been tasked with fixing responsibility for violations, if any, and recommending appropriate action wherever warranted.
The committee will be headed by Collegiate and Technical Education Commissioner A Sridevasena. Special Secretary to Government (Registrations and Stamps) Rajeevgandhi Hanumanthu will be the convener, while Jangaon collector Sandeep Kumar Jha and the collectors of the districts concerned will be members.
The GO gives the committee powers to requisition records, documents, data and other information from government departments, district collectors, local bodies and other authorities. Departments and authorities concerned have been directed to extend full cooperation.
The committee has been asked to submit its report to the government expeditiously and may submit interim reports on specific issues. The government may also refer additional villages or issues to the committee from time to time.