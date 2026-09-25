Panel to probe top BRS leaders’ lands

HYDERABAD: The Revanth Reddy government on Thursday constituted a committee to inquire into land-related issues involving BRS chief and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former minister T Harish Rao and several other BRS leaders and former legislators across the state.

The move follows the September 16 discussion in the Legislative Assembly on issues relating to Section 22-A of the Registration Act, during which Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered an inquiry into the lands around KCR’s farmhouse at Erravalli in Markook of Siddipet district.

Sridevasena to head committee

The GO issued on Thursday, however, gives the inquiry a much wider remit. It brings under its ambit 16 sets of land-related cases and issues spread across several districts, involving former ministers, legislators, their family members and associates, besides cases relating to land acquisition, compensation, assigned lands, Bhoodan lands and alleged irregularities in land records and procedures.