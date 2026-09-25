Protection for Kothagudem foresters ordered

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed Bhadradri Kothagudem authorities to provide adequate protection to forest officials guarding forest lands and ensure their safety while on duty.

Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti issued the direction while hearing a contempt petition filed by Veerabhadram of Namavaram village over a dispute involving 62 Koya tribal residents of Namavaram, Kampagudem and Janakipuram villages and forest officials.

The court said tribal communities traditionally shared a close bond with forests, but threats to assault or kill forest officials could not be accepted. It also said it was aware of instances of revenue officials allegedly issuing pattas over forest land and made it clear such practices would not be accepted.

Forest department government pleader Purnachander Rao said officials had faced attacks while protecting government land, citing the earlier killing of a Forest Range Officer near Errabodu village. The accused were sentenced to life imprisonment, he said. The court directed the district collector and SP to coordinate security arrangements and posted the matter to October 8.