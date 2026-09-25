Rodents bite 14 girl students at Jangaon social welfare hostel, students allege negligence

JANGAON: In a shocking incident, rodents bit fourteen students at the Telangana Social Welfare Residential School and College for Girls in Jangaon.

The incident took place in the girl's hostel on Thursday evening. The incident came to light on Friday. The students alleged negligence on the part of the TGSWRS authorities.

The students were injured after being bitten by rodents. They immediately shifted to the Palakurthi Community Health Centre(CHC) for treatment.

The incident has raised concerns about student safety and sanitation in the campus.

Following the incident, former Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao visited the TGSWRS campus in Palakurthi on Friday. However, he was not allowed to interact with the injured students. Following this, he staged a protest in front of the campus.

Students stated that the TGSWRS girls students were facing a serious problem due to a rodent infestation, which has created fear and discomfort among the students. At present the situation in the hostel has become frightening, with students saying they are unable to stay peacefully in their rooms every day.

A TGSWRS student said that rodents have been roaming freely in the hostel rooms for several days and informed the hostel authorities, but no action was taken.

Speaking to TNIE, Jangaon District Coordinator Officer for Social Welfare Residential Schools, P Manvi Chandu, stated that a total of seven students sustained minor injuries after being bitten by rodents on the campus. After noticing the injuries, the staff immediately took the students to the Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. The hospital staff given vaccines to the students, after which they returned to the campus.

She stated that the students had stored food items in their rooms, which led to rodents entering the rooms. "We are taking measures to control the rodent menace by spraying rodent pesticides, and the sewage lines are cleaned once a week on the campus. We are taking all precautionary measures on the campus,” said Manvi Chandu.