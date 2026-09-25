Seven infants shifted to Hyderabad: Collector

ADILABAD: District Collector Rajarshi Shah, along with Child Protection Commission members and AIIMS doctors, inspected various departments at RIMS on Thursday, including the Critical Care Ward, Paediatrics Department and ICU.

The collector reviewed maternal and child care facilities, medical equipment, staff availability and emergency services. He said modern newborn-care facilities were available in the Paediatrics Department, including 34 beds, of which 23 have direct oxygen supply and 11 have CPAP support.

Oxygen lines, baby warmers, ventilators and transport incubators are also available, officials said. Special beds for mothers and infants have been arranged in the new building. Maternal and child health specialists, paediatricians and trained staff nurses are available round the clock.

Shah said `5 lakh ex gratia had been handed over to the families of each of the five infants who died in the RIMS fire. He assured the families of continued government support.

A special multi-disciplinary committee headed by the ITDA Utnoor Project Officer has collected information and will submit its report to the administration. The collector said hospital safety standards were being examined to identify lapses and prevent their recurrence.

He said seven of the 15 infants had been shifted to Hyderabad on Wednesday night for advanced treatment and their condition was being monitored in coordination with the medical teams.

Women’s Commission members also inspected RIMS, met affected families and collected details. The Commission will continue monitoring the health of infants undergoing treatment in Hyderabad.