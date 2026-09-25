Telangana ACB finds Rs 1.3 crore cash, liquor with suspended DSP’s benamis

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday searched 10 locations in Hyderabad and Zaheerabad linked to eight suspected benamis of suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sankireddy Bheem Reddy in a disproportionate assets case.

At the Puppalaguda residence of contractor Bomma Venkatesh, an alleged associate of Bheem Reddy, the ACB seized `1.35 crore in cash, foreign currency and around 14 litres of foreign liquor. Officials also seized documents and other material relating to suspected benami assets.

The searches were conducted under warrants issued by the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Hyderabad. The ACB said the premises belonged to persons suspected of having financial and other transactions with Bheem Reddy.

The agency informed the Excise department about the liquor seizure, and a case is likely to be registered under relevant provisions, officials added.

The searches follow an earlier round at 16 locations in July, including premises linked to Bheem Reddy, his relatives and suspected benamis. The ACB had then put the market value of the assets unearthed at more than `200 crore.

According to the ACB, Bheem Reddy initially purchased some properties in his own name before executing cancellation deeds and transferring them to alleged benamis. The agency has alleged that he continued to enjoy the properties despite them being held in others’ names.

During the July searches, officials also found photographs of handwritten pages on his wife’s mobile phone, allegedly containing details of the family’s assets, investments and debts.

Bheem Reddy, attached to Police Computer Services in the Telangana DGP’s office, was booked on June 27 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was arrested in July and is currently out on bail granted by the high court. The investigation is continuing.