Telangana: Bypoll inevitable, time for parties to huddle

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court’s dismissal of Danam Nagender’s challenge to his disqualification has cleared the way for a byelection that all three major parties see as more than a fight for one Assembly seat. In the political arithmetic of Hyderabad, the constituency offers Congress, BRS and BJP an opportunity to test their organisational strength and reassure their cadres.

Nagender, for his part, has already signalled that he will face the electorate again. Welcoming the verdict, he said elections were nothing new to him. But his next sentence has opened another chapter: He said he had decided to contest, while keeping his choice of party under wraps. That decision is now being watched closely across the political spectrum.

For the Congress, Nagender remains the obvious name in discussions. Party leaders point to his five terms as an MLA, experience and longstanding network in the city, particularly in Khairatabad.

The party also draws confidence from its recent victories in the Cantonment and Jubilee Hills byelections — seats it had failed to win in the 2023 Assembly elections.

The final decision, however, rests with the party high command on the recommendation of the state unit.

Nagender’s political journey makes the contest particularly layered. First elected from Asifnagar on a TDP ticket in 1994, he moved to Congress and later won Khairatabad for the first time in 2009, when he also served as a minister.