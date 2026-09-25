Telangana CM Revanth selected for best public servant award

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been selected for the prestigious Aryadan Muhammed Best Public Servant Award 2026.

Instituted by the Aryadan Muhammed Foundation in memory of Aryadan Muhammed, a popular Congress leader of Kerala, the award carries a cash prize of `1 lakh, a citation and a memento.

The award will be presented to Revanth during a ceremony to be organised at Nilambur in Kerala at 4 pm on Friday, marking the fourth death anniversary of Aryadan Muhammed. AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal will deliver the Aryadan Muhammed memorial lecture during the ceremony.

According to Foundation’s working chairman and Nilambur MLA Aryadan Shoukath, the Telangana chief minister was chosen for the award in recognition of his visionary leadership and the innovative schemes his government is implementing for the welfare of farmers, backward classes and other communities in Telangana.

The selection jury, comprising MP Benny Behanan, Kerala Revenue Minister AP Anil Kumar and prominent intellectual Kalpetta Narayanan, commended Revanth Reddy’s commitment to democratic principles.

An eight-time MLA, Aryadan Mohammad held ministerial portfolios across four different Cabinets in the Kerala government. He was known for his integrity, commitment to secular values and dedication to people’s welfare.