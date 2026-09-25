Transportation hit as heavy shower damages bridge, roads in districts

HYDERABAD/KHAMMAM/KARIMNAGAR/ADILABAD: Heavy rain lashed several districts of Telangana over the past 24 hours, disrupting road connectivity, damaging infrastructure and prompting authorities to issue warnings as streams and rivulets swelled.
Khammam recorded some of the highest rainfall, with Thirumalayapalem and Madhira receiving 13 cm each and Mudigonda 12 cm. Mahbubabad recorded 12 cm, while Warangal and Komaram Bheem Asifabad received 10 cm each and Karimnagar 9 cm. Suryapet recorded the highest rainfall on Thursday at 6 cm.
In Bhadradri Kothagudem, a bridge at Rajupeta in Mulakalapalli mandal was partially washed away by a sudden flood surge on Thursday. The remaining structure developed major cracks and was declared unsafe, disrupting traffic on the Palvancha-Dammapeta route and connectivity to surrounding villages. Police and district officials barricaded the bridge and diverted traffic through alternative routes.
Authorities have also stepped up precautions amid the possibility of a rise in the Godavari water level. Bhadrachalam Sub-Collector Mrinal Shrestha advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from ponds, tanks, canals, streams and rivers. Fishing, swimming and bathing in water bodies have also been discouraged.
In Madhira, a large tree fell across the Madhira-Wyra road near Krishnapuram, disrupting traffic. Police and gram panchayat staff cleared the tree and restored movement.
School inundated
In Karimnagar, strong winds accompanying the rain damaged electricity poles and uprooted trees in Huzurabad. Lightning struck a house belonging to A Paidakula Suresh at Gandhinagar, damaging household utensils and electrical appliances.
The Arakandla Vagu in Shankarapatnam mandal was also flowing at a high level, disrupting connectivity between Shankarapatnam and Challur. Officials warned people against attempting to cross the swollen stream.
In neighbouring Rajanna-Sircilla district, rainwater inundated the premises of Kanagarthi Mandal Parishad Primary School, making access difficult for students.
Relief for farmers
Meanwhile, rains brought relief to farmers in the erstwhile Adilabad district, particularly cotton growers, while several water bodies and waterfalls began receiving inflows. Chintalamadaram waterfall in the forest area of Tiryani mandal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, was in full flow and attracted visitors.
The Kadam project received 1,861 cusecs of inflows, with its water level at 3.441 tmcft against an FRL of 3.495 tmcft. Sripada Yellampalli project received 23,539 cusecs, with the water level at 19.2029 tmcft against an FRL of 20.1754 tmcft.
Rains to ease from this evening
Hyderabad: The IMD warned that very heavy rain could continue at isolated places. The weather system responsible for the rainfall moved inland after crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kalingapatnam between 11 pm on Wednesday and 1 am on Thursday.
The system, which was a deep depression while crossing the coast, lay over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha at 8.30 am on Thursday. Rainfall activity is expected to decrease from Friday evening.
Light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places in some districts, with heavy rain possible in one or two northern districts. Thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph may occur at isolated places.
On Saturday, light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places across Telangana. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon continues to withdraw from parts of the country.