Transportation hit as heavy shower damages bridge, roads in districts

HYDERABAD/KHAMMAM/KARIMNAGAR/ADILABAD: Heavy rain lashed several districts of Telangana over the past 24 hours, disrupting road connectivity, damaging infrastructure and prompting authorities to issue warnings as streams and rivulets swelled.

Khammam recorded some of the highest rainfall, with Thirumalayapalem and Madhira receiving 13 cm each and Mudigonda 12 cm. Mahbubabad recorded 12 cm, while Warangal and Komaram Bheem Asifabad received 10 cm each and Karimnagar 9 cm. Suryapet recorded the highest rainfall on Thursday at 6 cm.

In Bhadradri Kothagudem, a bridge at Rajupeta in Mulakalapalli mandal was partially washed away by a sudden flood surge on Thursday. The remaining structure developed major cracks and was declared unsafe, disrupting traffic on the Palvancha-Dammapeta route and connectivity to surrounding villages. Police and district officials barricaded the bridge and diverted traffic through alternative routes.

Authorities have also stepped up precautions amid the possibility of a rise in the Godavari water level. Bhadrachalam Sub-Collector Mrinal Shrestha advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from ponds, tanks, canals, streams and rivers. Fishing, swimming and bathing in water bodies have also been discouraged.

In Madhira, a large tree fell across the Madhira-Wyra road near Krishnapuram, disrupting traffic. Police and gram panchayat staff cleared the tree and restored movement.