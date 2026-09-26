32-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting woman in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Raidurg police on Friday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting and blackmailing a woman between 2023 and August this year. The accused was identified as Shaik Nabi, a resident of Patancheruvu.

According to the complaint, the victim, an employee at a private company, became acquainted with Nabi, a food vendor who served its employees. Their friendship grew as Nabi also organised box cricket matches, which she helped book for colleagues. In 2023, after a box cricket match, the employees organised a party.

The woman alleged that Nabi mixed an intoxicant into her soft drink without her knowledge, sexually assaulted her and recorded videos and photographs of the act. Later, he allegedly convinced her to invest around `43 lakh in a business. The accused blackmailed her, threatening to send photos and videos to her husband if she did not comply with his sexual demands. Her husband, however, later encouraged her to approach the police.