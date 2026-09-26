Critically ill two-year-old boy dies as traffic blocks route to hospital in Telangana

KHAMMAM: Delay in reaching the hospital proved fatal for a two-year-old in Khammam, with his parents alleging that a Ganesh immersion procession on Wednesday night held up their critically ill son’s journey due to traffic restrictions and congestion.

The child died before receiving treatment, his parents said, alleging that two hospitals had also refused to treat him.

The toddler, Vaibhav Naik, of ST Colony in Bonakal, had been suffering from fever for four days. His parents, Bhukya Saidulu and Vijayalakshmi, initially admitted him to a hospital at Vatsavai in NTR district of Andhra Pradesh. As his condition worsened, they brought him to Khammam. The family first approached a private hospital near the old bus stand, where they alleged that the child was not admitted or provided treatment. They then headed to another hospital, but their vehicle got stuck in traffic near Mustafanagar and Gurram Junction due to the Ganesh idol immersion procession.

Saidulu said he pleaded with police personnel and organisers to clear a passage, explaining that his son was critically ill. With traffic not clearing, he got out of the vehicle, lifted Vaibhav onto his shoulders and carried him through the crowd towards the hospital, he added.

At the second private hospital, the family said the child was again not treated despite their pleas. Saidulu reportedly pleaded with the doctor to attend to his son. Doctors eventually examined Vaibhav and declared him dead.

Speaking to TNIE, Saidulu alleged that the delay in receiving medical attention contributed to his son’s death. He said he had not lodged a police complaint as he had no faith that it would bring justice.