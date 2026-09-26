Land survey completed in Erravalli, no notices issued to KCR

SIDDIPET: As per the directions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, officials on Friday completed the survey of 388 acres of assigned land in Survey No 325 at Erravalli village in the Markook mandal of Siddipet district.

The survey, which commenced on September 17, concluded on Friday afternoon.

The officials first fixed the boundaries of the land adjacent to former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s agricultural farm. After fixing these boundaries, notices were issued to 240 farmers who were in possession of the land, and they were called to the field, where the boundaries were shown to them.

The officials, however, neither entered the KCR’s farmhouse nor issued any notices to him.

During the survey, farmers brought several issues to the attention of the government. While some demanded alternative land, stating that their lands were lost to the development of Pandavula Cheruvu in the village, many farmers complained to officials that after the introduction of the Dharani portal, their land details were not available online, and new pattadar passbooks had not been issued to them

The local farmers also said that since the government is conducting the survey and marking boundaries for their lands, pattadar passbooks should be distributed accordingly. Although officials completed the survey, they have not disclosed any details. Gajwel Revenue Divisional Officer VVL Chandrakala, tahsildar Saritha and other officials, who supervised the survey works, refused to respond to queries on land details, including acreage covered under the survey.