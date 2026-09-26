MDS aspirant moves Telangana HC over local status

An MDS (Master of Dental Surgery) aspirant has approached the Telangana High Court challenging her inclusion in the list of ineligible candidates for admission under the Competent Authority Quota for 2026-27.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy directed the state government and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences to file their counters within two weeks.

The petitioner challenged the university’s September 7 list and sought to be treated as a local candidate for MDS admissions based on NEET-MDS 2026. During the hearing, the Government Pleader said the petitioner had received a Telangana Post-Matric Scholarship while pursuing BDS at KIMS Dental College, Amala-puram, AP, from 2019-20 to 2022-23.

The Advocate General argued that only candidates who completed their qualifying medical course in a local area were eligible for seats reserved for local candidates. Petitioner’s counsel contended that GO Ms No 62, issued on July 27, 2024, specifically governs admissions to dental colleges in Telangana, including MDS courses, and had not been considered in an earlier judgment relied upon by the state.