Telangana CM: Stand with Gandhi Parivar to defeat the Sangh

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the Sangh Parivar was the greatest threat to the country and democracy, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said he was ready to sacrifice his life for the Gandhi Parivar to save the country. “The entire nation should stand with the Gandhi Parivar to defeat the Sangh Parivar,” he asserted.

Revanth received the ‘Aryadan Muhammad-2026’ Best Public Servant Award in Kerala on Friday. Addressing the gathering later, he said, “Today the fight is between the Sangh Parivar and the Gandhi Parivar.”

He alleged that the Sangh Parivar was trying to divide the nation on the basis of caste, religion, region and language, while the Gandhi Parivar had sacrificed for the country. He cited the deaths of Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, and stated that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had sacrificed positions including that of prime minister and party president.

“As the fight is between the Sangh Parivar and Gandhi Parivar, I am asking this nation to stand with the Gandhi Parivar to defeat the Sangh Parivar, which is the biggest threat to this country and democracy. I am there to sacrifice my life for the Gandhi Parivar to save this country,” he said.

The chief minister asserted that Kerala would lead this “war” and referred to the state’s electoral history, linking Congress victories in Kerala with subsequent changes at the Centre.

There’ll be Congress-led govt at Centre: Revanth

Revanth cited 1991, when K Karunakaran was chief minister and PV Narasimha Rao became prime minister, and 2001, when AK Antony became chief minister and Congress returned to power at the Centre in 2004.