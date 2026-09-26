Telangana Congress demands Gyanesh’s removal

HYDERABAD: Reacting strongly to the ongoing controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Bhongir Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Friday demanded that Gyanesh Kumar be immediately removed as the Chief Election Commissioner.

Addressing the media here, Kiran Kumar said: “The BJP has deliberately and conspiratorially appointed Gyanesh Kumar as the CEC. There is a growing demand across the country for his removal.”

Stating that the CEC used to be selected by a committee comprising the Chief Justice of India and other members in the past, he said: “The present government has deliberately excluded the Chief Justice of India from the selection process and appointed the Election Commissioner through a process controlled by Modi and Amit Shah.”

He also urged the Supreme Court to intervene and take action against Gyanesh Kumar.

The MP alleged that there was a conspiracy to deprive citizens of their constitutional right to vote. He further alleged that 13 crore votes had been deleted across the country and accused the BJP of attempting to remain in power indefinitely.

Referring to Haryana elections, he alleged that CCTV footage was not provided when senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought it.

He demanded that CCTV footage from polling and election-related proceedings should be preserved for 45 days.

He also raised allegations concerning the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency in Karnataka, claiming that more than 1 lakh bulk votes were registered and that photographs were changed. He demanded a full-scale investigation into all such allegations.