Telangana serves up breakfast plan for 22 lakh students

HYDERABAD: The state government is planning to extend its breakfast scheme to all government schools and junior colleges by the end of October, with nearly 22 lakh students expected to be covered once the statewide rollout is completed.

According to education officials, the programme is being expanded through a network of centralised community kitchens. The government has identified 39 locations across the state to set up new kitchens and augment existing ones. The estimated expenditure for the construction and expansion of the kitchens is `299.9 crore. While the state government will bear about 70% of the capital expenditure, the remaining 30% is being mobilised through partner organisations.

The scheme, initially launched as a pilot in Kodangal two years ago, has subsequently been extended to several districts. The initiative aims to ensure that students do not attend classes without breakfast and to improve attendance, punctuality and classroom concentration.

The menu, prepared with nutritional inputs from the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), includes idli-sambar, puri-aloo kurma, dosa-chutney, upma-chutney, millet idli-sambar and bonda-chutney on different days. Milk will also be provided on alternate days.