Telangana urges Centre to expedite Polavaram drainage studies

HYDERABAD: The state government on Friday urged the Jal Shakti Ministry to expedite the drainage congestion studies in order to protect Bhadrachalam from submergence in the backwaters of the Polavaram project of Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter to the Jal Shakti Ministry, Telangana Irrigation Secretary E Sridhar urged the Centre to finalise the demarcation of submergence areas and initiate protection measures through embankment construction, land acquisition and pumping arrangements.

He recalled that the CEO of the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) had acknowledged these issues during an inspection and assured necessary action.

In his letter, Sridhar also said: “It is informed that the CEO, Polavaram Project Authority (PPA), along with his team, inspected the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam and adjoining areas on June 3, wherein a review was taken at ITC Sarapaka on the issues of Telangana state due to the backwaters of the Polavaram irrigation project.

The inspection covered critical issues arising from the Polavaram project at a full reservoir level (FRL) of (+) 45.72 metres, including the submergence of lands, backwater effects on streams, drainage congestion, and the functioning of the outfall sluice. Field inspection was carried out on both flanks of the Godavari river, covering Kinnerasani, Peddavagu, Edulavagu, Thurubaka, Etapaka and other local streams, and verified the demarcated FRL boundaries.”

He pointed out that the team also inspected outfall sluices at Etapaka, Kotha Colony, Vista Complex and Subashnagar Colony, and noted that all of them lie below the FRL of 45.72 metres. Further, discussions were held with authorities of the Heavy Water Plant at Manuguru regarding potential backwater impacts on plant operations and infrastructure.

Concerns raised by the MLAs of the Bhadrachalam and Pinapaka constituencies were also recorded.