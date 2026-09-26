TPCC to back TWU in RTC union polls

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has announced its full support for the Telangana RTC Workers Union (TWU) in the upcoming Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) recognition union elections scheduled to be held on October 9.

On Friday, the TWU leaders met TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and sought the ruling party’s support for the Union. He said that the TWU is affiliated with the Congress and called upon party MPs, MLAs, MLCs and workers to extend their full cooperation to the Union.

Mahesh urged the Congress leaders to extend support to the TWU at RTC depots falling within their respective districts, cities and Assembly constituencies. He also asked party leaders not to encourage or promote other unions in connection with the elections.

He further announced that TPCC vice-president and former Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Rammohan has been appointed as the Congress in-charge for coordinating the election-related activities.

A directive was also issued to DCC and CCC presidents, as well as party MLAs, asking them to coordinate with the TWU.