KTR calls CM Revanth a ‘genuine fraud’, says people miss BRS

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the Congress government had failed to deliver on its election promises, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday described Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as a “genuine fraud”. He said people who had voted for a change were now facing difficulties under the new government.

Addressing a gathering at the BRS office after several leaders and workers from Inugurthi joined the party, Rama Rao said BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao had respected the people’s verdict and given the Congress government time to deliver on its promises.

However, he said the government had failed to fulfil its assurances, including the promise to implement all six guarantees within 100 days. “Not even one of the promises made has been implemented,” Rama Rao alleged.

He also alleged that the government had failed to release Rythu Bandhu assistance on three occasions. Recalling KCR’s tenure, Rama Rao said people remembered him for providing irrigation water up to Kodad and Suryapet and ensuring that Rythu Bandhu assistance reached farmers around the time agricultural operations began.

Rama Rao said that although KCR had remained away from public view for nearly three years, his songs could still be heard in every locality and he continued to remain in the hearts of people.