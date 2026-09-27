Orders issued in Telangana on registration of 22-A properties

HYDERABAD: The state government has issued orders allowing registration of open plots, houses and flats on government lands that were restricted under Section 22-A of the Registration Act, provided they have valid statutory approvals and meet prescribed conditions.

The Revenue (Land Administration) department issued orders allowing registration of properties developed with valid layout, building or apartment approvals from the GHMC, CMC, MMC, HMDA, DTCP or any other competent urban or rural local body. The Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) has been directed to permit registration only when all the prescribed conditions are cumulatively satisfied.

The decision follows Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s assurance in the Legislative Assembly on September 16 that the government would resolve 22-A-related issues on a fast-track basis.

As per the orders, the property must have a valid and duly approved layout, building or apartment permission from the competent authority. The applicant must also produce genuine, valid and traceable registered link documents relating to the property.

The transaction covered by the link documents must have taken place after the requisite approval was obtained.

If the property is involved in pending litigation, its registration will be subject to the final order or judgment of the competent court. Authorities have been instructed to verify the status and scope of such litigation before permitting registration.

Any registration carried out under these conditions will remain subject to the outcome of existing or future proceedings before the competent courts.

The state government has also constituted district-level committees to examine and resolve issues arising during the registration process. The committees will comprise the district collector, additional collector, district registrar and representatives of the HMDA, ULBs and RLBs concerned.