SKOCH Award for Telangana Prisons’ de-addiction initiative

HYDERABAD: Telangana Prisons department has won the SKOCH Award-2026 for its initiative to establish NIVRUTTI de-addiction centres in prisons across the state. The award was conferred at the 109th SKOCH Summit–India Economic Forum at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi and was received by Director General for Prisons Soumya Mishra from Rohan Kochhar, founder of SKOCH Law Offices, and Sameer Kochhar, chairman of SKOCH Group.

The centres, established at Central Prison Hyderabad, Central Prison Cherlapalli, Central Prison Sangareddy, Central Prison Nizamabad and the Special Prison for Women, Hyderabad, provide screening, counselling, treatment, rehabilitation and post-release support for prisoners with substance-use disorders, according to a release.

Under the initiative, 4,200 inmates have been screened for substance-use concerns, 2,126 have undergone WHO-ASSIST screening and received counselling and treatment support, while 300 released prisoners have been followed up after their release.

The initiative is aligned with the state government’s vision of a Drug-Free Telangana and is supported under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Through NIVRUTTI, the programme’s focus on prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and social reintegration has been extended to the prison system.

Soumya Mishra said the award recognised the efforts of Telangana Prisons officers and staff in strengthening correction, rehabilitation and social reintegration.