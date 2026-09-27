Stone deities preserve Keshavapatnam’s past

KARIMNAGAR: A 13th-century rock-cut Ganesha sculpture, along with several Naga sculptures and a rock-cut Kala Bhairava, can be found in the fields on the outskirts of Keshavapatnam village in Karimnagar district, pointing to the area’s significance during the Kakatiya period.

The massive rock-cut Ganesha, believed to date to the Kakatiya period, is carved on a huge boulder locally known as ‘Ganapathigundu’, measuring around 12 feet by 12 feet. The imposing figure, measuring nearly 8 feet by 8 feet, is carved at the foothills of Bayyannagutta.

The four-armed Ganesha is depicted seated in Lalitasana, with a serpent ornament around his abdomen. His vehicle, Mushika, has also been carved beside him with intricate ornamental details. The deity is shown holding traditional attributes, including the axe (Parashu) and noose (Pasha).

Several Naga sculptures believed to belong to the same period are also located near Ganapathigundu. The Nagas are depicted holding a sword in the right hand and a shield in the left, suggesting their association with protecting devotees.

According to audit official, historian and researcher Karipe Rajkumar, devotees traditionally worshipped the serpent deities and later commissioned Naga sculptures as offerings after their wishes were fulfilled.

Another significant sculpture in the area is a 13th-century rock-cut figure of Kala Bhairava carved on a large boulder.

The presence of these elaborate sculptures indicates that Keshavapatnam may have been an important settlement and religious centre during the Kakatiya period, highlighting the region’s rich medieval heritage, Rajkumar added.