Telangana: KLIS rehabilitation from mid-November, monsoon 2027 deadline

HYDERABAD: The state government will begin comprehensive rehabilitation of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages, part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, in mid-November and complete the works before the onset of the 2027 monsoon.

Speaking after chairing a review meeting with officials at his camp office here, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the government had finalised the designs to restore the safety and operational reliability of all three barrages.

The rehabilitation plan has been drawn up taking into account concerns raised by the National Dam Safety Authority and other expert bodies over the safety of the barrages, Uttam said.

The plan prepared by the project designer includes strengthening the foundations through grouting, extending the stilling basins and constructing fresh cutoff walls. The measures are aimed at addressing deficiencies in the earlier energy-dissipation arrangements, foundation stability and under-seepage control.

“There will be no compromise on structural safety or the quality of rehabilitation. The works will be executed strictly on the basis of scientific studies and the recommendations of national technical institutions,” he said.

The designs are now being validated through computational fluid dynamics modelling at the Central Water and Power Research Station, Pune. The modelling will assess the hydraulic behaviour of the barrages and verify the effectiveness of the proposed energy-dissipation measures under different flow conditions.

The designs will be placed before the Technical Oversight Committee under the Central Water Commission in New Delhi on October 5 for expert examination and recommendations.

At the same time, Uttam directed Irrigation officials to complete all preparatory work so that there would be no delay once technical clearance is received. The Irrigation and Command Area Development Department is preparing detailed cost estimates and finalising the contractual mechanism required for government approval.