Telangana launches Rs 13 per year goat, sheep insurance scheme

KARIMNAGAR: The state government will introduce more welfare schemes for the socio-economic and political development of the Golla Kuruma community and support their traditional occupations, Animal Husbandry Minister Vakiti Srihari said on Saturday.

Addressing the meeting of the Karimnagar District Sheep Breeders Cooperative Society, Srihari, along with BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, launched the government’s sheep and goat insurance scheme by unveiling posters. Under the scheme, a sheep or goat breeder will have to pay only Rs 13 a year to insure an animal, while the government will bear the remaining premium, Srihari said.

He said sheep and goat breeders often migrate for months in search of grazing grounds and face several risks during the process. The government was committed to supporting their traditional occupations and implementing welfare programmes to improve their livelihoods, he said.

Srihari said successive governments had made several promises to the Golla Kurumas but had failed to bring about their development. The present government, he said, would take steps to improve the community’s socio-economic conditions.

Ponnam Prabhakar said the government was committed to the welfare of traditional occupational communities. Around 750 Golla Kuruma cooperative societies with nearly 3,200 members existed in erstwhile Karimnagar district, he said.

TGSGDCF chairperson K Saritha Tirupathaiah said launching the insurance scheme in Karimnagar was significant as the district has a large Kuruma-Yadav population.