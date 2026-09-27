Telangana's Yadadri plant told to ramp up power output

HYDERABAD: The Yadadri Thermal Power Plant has been directed to increase power generation to 140 million units, with alternative coal arrangements being made from Mahanadi Coalfields to meet the target, Telangana Genco said on Saturday.

TGGENCO said the state’s thermal power generation capacity had increased to 7,180 MW in 2026-27. This followed the commissioning of an 800 MW unit in January 2025 and three more 800 MW units during 2026-27.

However, power generation was affected by the lack of new mines and the closure of some Singareni mines over the past few years, it said. To meet the coal shortfall, coal is being transported from the Naini coal block along with supplies from Mahanadi Coalfields, with two trains arriving every day.

The release said construction of the Yadadri plant, which began in 2015, was originally scheduled to be completed in three years but took seven years and was completed in 2022. Though four units began generation, output remained below expectations due to problems with coal handling, construction of the main plant and other issues.

After addressing the initial problems, the plant achieved a plant load factor of 80% in 2025-26, TGGENCO said. The state’s thermal generation capacity increased from 4,042.5 MW in December 2023 to 7,180 MW currently.