‘Country ready to welcome Rahul Gandhi as PM’: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

NALGONDA: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Sunday that the country was ready to welcome Rahul Gandhi as prime minister. He said growing concern over the weakening of democratic institutions had strengthened the public’s desire for leadership that would defend the Constitution and restore confidence in democracy.

Addressing a meeting in Neredcherla in Suryapet district, the minister said that Rahul Gandhi had spent more than a decade fearlessly exposing what he described as the BJP’s authoritarian and fascistic methods of governance. Despite sustained political attacks, he said, Rahul Gandhi had continued to speak up for the rights of citizens and the independence of democratic institutions.

“Rahul Gandhi has stood firm through years of political attacks and attempts to silence him. He has continued to raise the issues that matter to the people and to defend the values on which our Republic was built. The country is now looking to him to lead India as prime minister,” he said.

“Rahul Gandhi brought the issue of ‘vote chori’ before the nation and demanded accountability,” he said and added that when serious questions were raised about the electoral process, they must be answered with transparency and evidence to protect public confidence.

“Every eligible citizen must be able to exercise the right to vote without fear or confusion. The Election Commission must act in a manner that inspires confidence among all parties and the public. Rahul Gandhi has been right to insist that questions about the electoral process cannot simply be brushed aside,” he said.

Uttam urged the Congress workers not to be distracted by provocative statements of opponents. Instead, they should focus on protecting democratic values, standing with the people and building support for the party, he said.