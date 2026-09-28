Cyber crooks dupe Hyderabad man of Rs 3.36 lakh

HYDERABAD: A Neredmet resident was allegedly cheated of Rs 3.36 lakh after a fraudster posing as a bank representative contacted him on WhatsApp and offered to arrange a Senior Citizen Pensioner Identity Card.

According to the complaint, the victim received a call from a person claiming to be a bank representative. The caller sent a bank proforma on WhatsApp and asked him to fill it out and submit it. Believing the caller was a genuine bank official, the victim followed the instructions.

Soon after, Rs 3.36 lakh was debited from his bank account without his knowledge or authorisation, police said.

The victim later realised that the caller was not a genuine bank representative and approached Malkajgiri police.

Police registered a case under relevant provisions and are examining the WhatsApp conversations, the proforma shared with the victim and the mobile number used by the fraudster to identify the accused. They are also tracing the transaction trail and beneficiary bank account to determine where the money was diverted.

Union Bank has warned customers that fraudsters may pose as bank officials to obtain personal or banking information. It has advised customers not to share confidential details with unknown callers and to report cyber fraud immediately through 1930 or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.