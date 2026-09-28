Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka: Indiramma Bima to be launched on November 19

KHAMMAM: The state government will launch the Indiramma Kutumba Jeevita Bima Pathakam on November 19, providing free insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh to every family in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka revealed this while addressing a meeting of the Congress Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of Chintakani mandal at Nagulavancha village in Khammam district on Sunday.

Lauding the BLAs for their exemplary work, he thanked them for strengthening the Congress at the grassroots level. “The hard work of every worker at the village level would be duly recognised,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Vikramarka, along with Khammam

Collector TS Diwakara and Wyra MLA Maloth Ramdas Naik, inspected the ongoing construction works of the Young India Integrated Residential School at Lakshmipuram in Bonakal mandal of Madhira constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the construction of the school would be completed by next March.