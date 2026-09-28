Education Bus Yatra flags gaps in Telangana schools

HYDERABAD: The 12-day Education Bus Yatra of the Telangana People’s Front (TPF) across 10 districts of Telangana concluded on Sunday with the organisation reporting deficiencies in every school it visited. The yatra brought to the fore a range of problems in government and private schools, including inadequate toilets, unsafe campuses, poor infrastructure, shortage of facilities and the growing financial burden of private education on families.

The yatra involved visits to schools, interactions with parents, students and local communities, round-table meetings and overnight stays at government schools under the Badi Nidra programme. According to TPF members, none of the schools they visited fully met the infrastructure and academic standards they consider necessary for a functional school. The organisation said it plans to file a petition soon.

During a Badi Nidra stay at a ZP High School for Girls in Dharur, Vikarabad district, the team reported abandoned buildings, the absence of a secure gate and boundary wall, and the presence of stray animals, including pigs, dogs and monkeys, on the campus. Students also raised concerns about toilets, with participants stating that around 400 girls had access to only two toilets.

In Malkapur village of Gudihatnoor mandal in Adilabad district, the team stayed overnight at a government school and highlighted infrastructure deficiencies. Similar stays were conducted at schools in Nizamabad, Jawaharnagar and Karimnagar.

Speaking to TNIE, former Telangana Education Commission chairman and TPF core committee member Akunuri Murali said the problems were not confined to a particular district or type of school.