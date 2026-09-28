End-to-end diaphragm wall may be needed to save Medigadda: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

HUZURNAGAR: The rehabilitation of the Medigadda barrage of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme is likely to include the construction of an end-to-end diaphragm wall. The strengthening and extension of downstream stilling basins would be needed for all three barrages — Annaram, Sundilla and Medigadda, said Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.
Speaking to reporters in Huzurnagar, the minister said that a diaphragm wall may have to be constructed across the entire width of the Medigadda barrage to provide comprehensive foundation protection.
Uttam, however, said that the final rehabilitation designs were yet to be submitted. “IIT Bombay and internationally reputed engineering consultancy AFRY India have been engaged to study the test reports and prepare the repair and rehabilitation designs,” he said.
“The soil, concrete and foundation tests recommended by the National Dam Safety Authority are nearing completion. The design agencies are now examining the findings to determine the precise structural interventions required at each barrage,” he added.
The minister further said: “The final design report is expected within two or three weeks. We are planning to begin the rehabilitation works in November or, at the latest, December and complete them by June 2027, before the next monsoon.”
The stilling basins located downstream of the barrages are also expected to be strengthened and extended to reduce the velocity of floodwaters and improve energy dissipation. These interventions are being considered based on preliminary examination of the extensive technical tests conducted at the three barrages.
“The proposal under consideration is to construct a diaphragm wall from one end to the other at the Medigadda barrage. The existing stilling basins may also have to be strengthened and extended to control the velocity of floodwaters,” he said.
Uttam said that restoring the damaged barrages was technically more complex than constructing a new structure. However, the government decided to proceed with their repair, rehabilitation and rebuilding in the larger interests of the state, he added.
Rehabilitation measures
The minister also said the government had sought the assistance of leading national and international institutions immediately after assuming office to establish the causes of the structural failures and identify technically sound rehabilitation measures.
The National Dam Safety Authority, a statutory body constituted under the National Dam Safety Act enacted by Parliament, had inspected the barrages and prescribed a series of investigations. Based on those studies and the designs now being prepared, the government would undertake the comprehensive rehabilitation of all three barrages.
“We have no political motive in this matter. Our sole objective is to repair and rehabilitate the barrages through the best possible engineering solutions and restore them to full functionality,” he said.
“Despite the adverse impact of El Nino, Telangana utilised 340 tmcft Godavari water this year. This is the highest utilisation recorded in the history of the state,” he said, while alleging that the previous BRS government had never achieved such high utilisation during its 10-year tenure.
Uttam alleged that Telangana was now suffering not only because of El Nino but also due to the consequences of the decisions taken by the previous government.
He said that had the original project been constructed at Tummidihatti, the Pranahita waters could have been impounded and nearly 165 tmcft utilised for the benefit of northern Telangana.
“Instead of completing the project at Tummidihatti, the BRS government shifted it to Medigadda. After this shift, the barrages constructed as part of the project suffered serious structural failures,” Uttam said.
The minister accused the BRS of attempting to mislead the public through false propaganda over the collapse of the Medigadda barrage.