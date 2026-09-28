End-to-end diaphragm wall may be needed to save Medigadda: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

HUZURNAGAR: The rehabilitation of the Medigadda barrage of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme is likely to include the construction of an end-to-end diaphragm wall. The strengthening and extension of downstream stilling basins would be needed for all three barrages — Annaram, Sundilla and Medigadda, said Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Speaking to reporters in Huzurnagar, the minister said that a diaphragm wall may have to be constructed across the entire width of the Medigadda barrage to provide comprehensive foundation protection.

Uttam, however, said that the final rehabilitation designs were yet to be submitted. “IIT Bombay and internationally reputed engineering consultancy AFRY India have been engaged to study the test reports and prepare the repair and rehabilitation designs,” he said.

“The soil, concrete and foundation tests recommended by the National Dam Safety Authority are nearing completion. The design agencies are now examining the findings to determine the precise structural interventions required at each barrage,” he added.

The minister further said: “The final design report is expected within two or three weeks. We are planning to begin the rehabilitation works in November or, at the latest, December and complete them by June 2027, before the next monsoon.”

The stilling basins located downstream of the barrages are also expected to be strengthened and extended to reduce the velocity of floodwaters and improve energy dissipation. These interventions are being considered based on preliminary examination of the extensive technical tests conducted at the three barrages.